CLINTON COUNTY — Authorities discovered possible human remains near Centralia in unincorporated Clinton County on Oct. 10, 2025, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene after receiving notification of the discovery. The Clinton County Coroner, Phillip Moss, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit were also called to assist. Following the processing of the site, the coroner’s office took custody of the unidentified remains.

At this time, officials have not determined how long the remains had been at the location or the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators do not believe the remains are connected to any previous missing person cases in the Centralia area.

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone aware of an unreported missing person in or around the region to contact them at (618) 594-4555, extension 2, or via email at sheriff@clintonco.illinois.gov.

