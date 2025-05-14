EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department is reminding drivers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign. This high-visibility seat belt enforcement initiative runs from May 16 to May 27, 2025, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday.

"Seat belts should be used by everyone, and it is the simplest way to reduce injury or save a life in a crash," said Lt. Matt Senci.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois enacted its seat belt law 40 years ago on July 1, 1985, becoming the third state to require seat belt use for drivers and front-seat passengers aged eight and older. Children under eight were required to be secured in appropriate child safety seats. In July 2003, Illinois strengthened the law to allow officers to pull over and ticket drivers solely for failing to buckle up – a change that led to a significant increase in compliance.

Since the seat belt law’s initial introduction and subsequent upgrade more than two decades ago, seat belt usage has surged from 15.9% in 1985 to 92.4% in 2024. This dramatic improvement underscores the law’s effectiveness in promoting compliance and enhancing roadway safety. While Illinois achieved a commendable 92.4% daytime seat belt usage rate in 2024, there’s room for improvement. The remaining 7.6% need to be reminded that seat belts save lives. Participating law enforcement agencies will take a no-excuses approach to enforcement, issuing citations day and night.

A key focus of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign is nighttime enforcement, as Illinois crash data indicates higher rates of unrestrained fatalities at night. Notably, in 2023, 72% of male passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 28% of female passenger vehicle occupants.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, visit www.ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.

More like this: