Cleveland Heath Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

EDWARDSVILLE - The new owners of Cleveland Heath - Gina and Evan Buchholz - were welcomed recently with an Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

Article continues after sponsor message

For the last decade, this beloved restaurant has been a staple of downtown Edwardsville. Gina and Evan plan to maintain the farm-to-table concept including seasonal items and have plans for a few upgrades to enhance the dining experience.

While reflecting on the first few months of ownership Gina said: "We're very excited to be part of this neighborhood and the community is amazing to be a part of."

She also shared there are "a lot of fun and exciting things to come."

Supporters from the local business community included front row: Sam Fink (Holmes Insurance Agency), Angela Warren (Bank of Madison County), Laura Mattson (First Community Credit Union), Kristy Armstrong (restaurant patron), Gina and Evan Buchholz (Cleveland Heath), Lauren Smith (Royal Banks of Granite City), Mary Jo Smith (Hospice of Southern Illinois), James Arnold (City of Edwardsville), Rob Pickerell (Town and Country Bank) and back row: Rita and Kurt Prenzler (Madison County Board Chairman), Adam Saltsgaver (Royal Banks of Granite City), Martha Morse (1st MidAmerica Credit Union), Doug Thompson (Mosquito Hunters of Metro East) and Chris Mueller (Bluestem Vodka).

More like this: