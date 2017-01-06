Steam and smoke billow from stacks at the Wood River Refinery/Phillips 66 is more visible when it is this cold outside.
ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Temperatures will remain cold throughout the day and night today with highs only reaching 17 degrees, a low of 11 degrees. Saturday, the high is 28 degrees with a low of 9 degrees and sunny skies.

Sunday, it will be warmer with a high of 31 degrees and low of 13 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

Monday, mostly cloudy skies are projected with highs of 42 degrees and a low of 27 degrees.

Residents are advised to watch over pets outside tonight with the low being 11 degrees and the same on Saturday with a low of 9 degrees predicted.

The Red Cross released some things to consider when winter storms are projected:

  • Winterize your vehicle and keep the gas tank full. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.
  • Insulate your home by installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic from the inside to keep cold air out.
  • Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year.
  • If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.
    Put Together a Supply Kit
  • Water — at least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day
  • Food — at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food
  • Flashlight [Available on the Red Cross Store]
  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible) [Available on the Red Cross Store]
  • Extra batteries
  • First aid kit [Available on the Red Cross Store]
  • Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.)
  • Multi-purpose tool
  • Sanitation and personal hygiene items
  • Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
  • Cell phone with chargers
  • Family and emergency contact information
  • Extra cash
  • Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)
  • Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)
  • Tools/supplies for securing your home
  • Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery
  • Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing for all household members
  • Ample alternate heating methods such as fireplaces or wood- or coal-burning stoves

