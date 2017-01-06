Clear but cold days predicted ahead through today, Saturday; residents should bundle up
ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Temperatures will remain cold throughout the day and night today with highs only reaching 17 degrees, a low of 11 degrees. Saturday, the high is 28 degrees with a low of 9 degrees and sunny skies.
Sunday, it will be warmer with a high of 31 degrees and low of 13 degrees, the National Weather Service says.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Monday, mostly cloudy skies are projected with highs of 42 degrees and a low of 27 degrees.
Residents are advised to watch over pets outside tonight with the low being 11 degrees and the same on Saturday with a low of 9 degrees predicted.
The Red Cross released some things to consider when winter storms are projected:
- Winterize your vehicle and keep the gas tank full. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.
- Insulate your home by installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic from the inside to keep cold air out.
- Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year.
- If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.
Put Together a Supply Kit
- Water — at least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day
- Food — at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food
- Flashlight [Available on the Red Cross Store]
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible) [Available on the Red Cross Store]
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit [Available on the Red Cross Store]
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.)
- Multi-purpose tool
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
- Cell phone with chargers
- Family and emergency contact information
- Extra cash
- Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)
- Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)
- Tools/supplies for securing your home
- Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery
- Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing for all household members
- Ample alternate heating methods such as fireplaces or wood- or coal-burning stoves
More like this: