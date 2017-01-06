Clear but cold days predicted ahead through today, Saturday; residents should bundle up Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Temperatures will remain cold throughout the day and night today with highs only reaching 17 degrees, a low of 11 degrees. Saturday, the high is 28 degrees with a low of 9 degrees and sunny skies. Sunday, it will be warmer with a high of 31 degrees and low of 13 degrees, the National Weather Service says. Article continues after sponsor message Monday, mostly cloudy skies are projected with highs of 42 degrees and a low of 27 degrees. Residents are advised to watch over pets outside tonight with the low being 11 degrees and the same on Saturday with a low of 9 degrees predicted. The Red Cross released some things to consider when winter storms are projected: Winterize your vehicle and keep the gas tank full. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.

Insulate your home by installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic from the inside to keep cold air out.

Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

Put Together a Supply Kit

Food — at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food

Flashlight [Available on the Red Cross Store]

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible) [Available on the Red Cross Store]

Extra batteries

First aid kit [Available on the Red Cross Store]

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.)

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery

Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing for all household members

