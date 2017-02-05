ALTON - Financial advisor James Claywell is inviting his clients to a Valentine's Day lunch at Gentelin's, located at 122 E. Broadway, to discuss love, relationships and finances.

Claywell said Valentine's Day is a day for people to celebrate love, friendship, community and relationships of all sorts, but said financial success can give similar warm feelings. To celebrate those feelings, he is offering a free lunch seminar at Gentelin's from 11:30 a.m. - 1p.m. on Feb. 14, 2017. Lunch will be provided by Claywell, and speaker Tom Scott from Massachusetts Financial Services, one of the oldest such services in the nation, will be attending to discuss several topics under the broad heading of "market insights."

"When people feel warm and good inside from working towards financial success, it reaffirms what we're doing for our clients is good," Claywell said. "Probably the most important part of the event, besides the great food at Gentelin's, is our Q and A session. We're expecting a lot of questions about the election this year. Our topic is overall market insights and how things have been going the past 12 months."

Besides the current occupant of the White House, several other factors influence market trends. Claywell said he will be discussing many such factors and offering insights on how the market will continue into the future during the informal luncheon.

The event is a free open forum, but Claywell said reservations are requested, so he can provide Gentelin's with a head count and plan for food accordingly. He said between a dozen and 30 people have come to these events in the past, and is expecting a similar amount for this event, which is the 15th year of him doing it.

"The lunch is at no cost," he said. "We're providing lunch as a way of saying thanks. We invite many of our clients and friends of the office. It is very light, as far as conversation, and there is absolutely no cost to attend."

Anyone wanting to place a reservation is invited to call Terri Schneider at (618) 433-8881.

Claywell Asset Management is an independent firm, and securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Tom Scott and Massachusetts Financial Services are not affiliated with Raymond James financial services.

