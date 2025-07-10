ALTON - Both Clayton McCormack and Will McCormick drove in two runs apiece, but a seven-run fifth inning helped spell the difference as the Breese Junior Braves under-16 team won over the Alton Post 126 under-15 red junior American Legion team 12-9 in a game played at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park Tuesday night.

It was the regular season finale for the young Legionnaires, who go into the District 22 playoffs later this week, and will be competing in the Illinois state tournament late this month as the host team.

In the game against the Braves, Alton took the early lead with a single run in the bottom of the second, but Breese scored three times in the top of the fourth to go ahead 3-1. The young Legionnaires scored another single run in the home half to trail 3-2 after four innings, with the Braves pushing across seven runs in the fifth, to Alton's five, taking a 10-7 lead after five. Both teams scored twice in the seventh, with the Braves taking the 12-9 win.

Nolan Pichee led Post 126 with two hits and an RBI, while Will McCormick had a hit and two RBIs, Dylan Vandiver came up with a hit and RBI, Chris Rayfield had a hit, Clayton McCormack drove in a pair of runs, and Auggie Landuyt also had an RBI.

Fletcher Groppel started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, pitching 4.1 innings, and allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits, walking three and striking out two. Cy Courtney didn't complete an inning, but allowed four earned runs on two hits, walking three and striking out none, and Wyatt Harris threw in the final 2.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits, walking five and fanning one.

The young Legionnaires now go on to the District 22 playoffs, a double elimination tournament, where the highest seed will host the games, July 10-13, with the winner advancing to the Fifth Division tournament July 17-20 at Northside Park in Breese. The winner of the Division tournament joins Post 126 in the state tournament, set for July 24-27 at Lloyd Hopkins Field to end the postseason.

