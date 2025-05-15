BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville High School senior Clayton Lakatos blazed to two Southwestern Conference Boys Track and Field records in the 100 and 200 meters to guide the Tigers to a dominant team win.

Edwardsville glided to the SWC boys team win with 162 points, followed by Belleville West (105 points), East St. Louis (90 points), Belleville East (82 points), O'Fallon (54 points), Alton (33 points) and Collinsville (30 points).

Lakatos won the 100 with a time of 10.57. Belleville West's Morquez Bulliner was second (10.62) and Edwardsville's Cincere Ruffin was third (10.65), East St. Louis' Jahmori Ware was fourth (11.06).

Lakatos won the 200 with a time of 21.32 and Ruffin was second (21.37) and Belleville East's Kymani Willingham was third (21.62).

Lakatos broke the SWC Meet 200-meter race record that was held by East St. Louis Javaughn Tabbs, set in 2007 with his 21.32 clocking. He also broke Brandon Battle's Edwardsville school record of 21.46 in the 200.

He also broke Battle's 100-meter race record of 10.61 with his 10.57 time and the SWC Meet record held by Collinsville's Jamarrion Stewart of 10.66 recorded in 2019.

Belleville West senior Troy Mclean won the 400 meters (49.34), East St. Louis' Darius Ivy was second (50.08) and Freddie Perry of Belleville West third (52.01). Alton's Hank McClaine was fifth (52.38).

Alton's Hank McClaine won the 800 meters (1:57.53), followed by Redbirds teammate Noah Gallivan (2:00.42) and Belleville West's Anthony Tillman (2:00.56).

O'Fallon's Brayden Kloeppel won the 1,600 with a time of 4:27.79, followed by Edwardsville's Hugh Davis (4:33.40) and Belleville East's Chase Cooley (4:35.68).

Kloeppel won the 3,200 meters (9:46.68), Edwardsville's Will McGinness (10:11.96) and Belleville West's Nicolas Rossi (10:21.52).

Belleville East's Daylin Donaldson won the 110 Hurdles (13.84), followed by Jalyn Cole of Belleville West (13.94) and Belleville East's Jadon Wright (14.32).

Article continues after sponsor message

Daylin Donaldson of Belleville East won the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.32, followed by East St. Louis' Tyreke Baker (40.40), and Kaden Wilson of Edwardsville (40.97).

Belleville West won the 4 x 100 relay with a time of 41.83, followed by Edwardsville in second place (42.08) and East St. Louis (42.15).

Belleville East won the 4 x 200 relay (1:28.31), followed by Belleville West (1:28.38) and Edwardsville (1:30.18).

Belleville West won the 4 x 400 relay (3:19.42), followed by East St. Louis (3:22.56) and Belleville East (3:23.81).

East St. Louis won the 4 x 800 relay (8:10.07), followed by Edwardsville (8:12.54) and O'Fallon (8:15.58). Daven Habermehl was the conference champion in the shot put (55-3.75), followed by Gavin Stukenberg (54-4.5) and Iose Epenesa (50-6.75) and Shane Box of Collinsville (50-3.25).

Epenesa won the discus (181-10), followed by Habermehl (177-1) and Edwardsville's Javion Smith (160-10).

Darrion Bradley won the high jump (6-2.75), followed by Belleville West's Braden Missey (6-0.75) and Kevin Brown of West (5-8.75). Alton's Travis Billups was fourth (5-8.75).

Parker Owens of Edwardsville was conference champion in the pole vault (14-7.5), followed by Eli Gilmore of the Tigers (13-7.75) and O'Fallon's Cooper Parent (12-2).

Belleville West's Braden Missey won the long jump (23-2.5), Edwardsville's Dean Williams (22-3) and East St. Louis' Shamond McClain (21-10.75).

East St. Louis' McClain won the triple jump (44-11.5), Belleville East's Kamron Daniel (43-3.25) and O'Fallon's Michael Sheppard (43-1.5).

More like this: