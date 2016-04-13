BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 2 (10 INNINGS): Edwardsville rallied from 2-0 down in the sixth to send their Southwestern Conference game with Belleville East into extra innings, but a Collin Clayton single scored Kade Burns in the bottom of the 10th to give the Tigers a 3-2 win over the Lancers at Tom Pile Field Tuesday.

The Lancers scored once each in the second and third innings, but the Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to send the game into extras; Burns singled to start the inning and Dylan Burris was intentionally walked to bring up Clayton, who came through with the game-winning hit.

Clayton was 2-for-6 with the game-winning RBI for EHS (13-3 overall, 4-1 SWC); Jake Garella was 2-for-5, Burns 1-for-3, Trey Riley 3-for-5, Tyler Stamer 2-for-5, Cole Cimarolli had a RBI, Joe Wallace 1-for-5 with a RBI and Burris 1-for-3.

Tyler Hosto got the win, retiring the side in order in the 10th; Garella went five innings, not giving up an earned run and allowing five hits while fanning six, with Andrew Yancik going four innings and not giving up a run on one hit while fanning six. The Lancers fell to 9-7 overall, 1-4 in the league.

The Tigers head to Blazier Field in O'Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday showdown with the Panthers.

