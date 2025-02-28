EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Claydon Cathorall is a well-rounded student with an exciting plan for the future.

For his dedication, Claydon Cathorall is a Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Cathorall is a senior at EAWR. He serves as a positive role model for underclassmen as a senior mentor. He was also recently inducted into the National Honor Society, an honor that requires a high GPA and several hours of community service. Cathorall has worked hard to achieve this recognition.

He loves sports and has been a part of the school’s Spirit Club for one year, cheering on his classmates and doing the play-by-play for the EAWR hockey team. He also works at the Wood River Recreation Center. He tutors young kids at the center.

Cathorall plays basketball, pickleball, baseball and football in his free time. He is proud of his weight loss journey and the various recognitions he has received as a three-time Oiler of the Month and member of the Twirp Court. His passion for sports and helping others is evident, and he has big plans for after graduation.

“I plan on attending Lewis & Clark Community College to further my career in sports broadcasting,” he said.



Congratulations to Claydon for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School!

