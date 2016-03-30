GLEN CARBON – There is no question the majority of young children love candy.

Each year, Glen Carbon Elementary second-grade students look with great anticipation to a lesson called “Candy Day.”

The children literally make the candy as a class and learn about business, assembly of products and marketing all in one.

Long-time Glen Carbon Elementary School Principal Curt Schumacher said children’s love of candy pours into the lesson taught during the day.

“This includes one day to make candy and a sales day as well,” Schumacher said. “This gives the kids a real sense of accomplishment to have jobs and to be able to complete that work, then to see there is an end result and some money they get to do a special activity with.”

Schumacher said Candy Day is a way to get children hands-on involved and create a mock work environment for a day in a school setting as well.

“The children make the candy, do the various jobs and end up selling the candy to family or friends,” Schumacher said.

The two teachers who guide Candy Day are Michelle Herman and Nolie Mayberry.

The teachers agree that the lesson brings everything together for children from assembly work to the economics of selling the candy. Herman said she believes it teaches the children respect and working hard pay big dividends.

Mayberry said she believes the lesson is wonderful for the children and she loves doing it each and every year.

