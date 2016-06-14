EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Route 66 Classic Cars Cruise was once again a major attraction to the festival on Saturday and the best part of it all is it benefits the Edwardsville Police Youth Academy.



The Edwardsville Police Youth Academy members and reps from the Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E organization coordinate and conduct the event.



Cars of all makes of models and even a historic Trailways bus arrived on the lot for the festival.



Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Police Sgt. Dennis Gunderson was the key coordinator of the Classic Cars cruise and he said while the weather was hot, those in attendance seemed to be “pretty happy.”



“We had some beautiful cars out here tonight,” he said. “We have some of the same people come out year after year. A lot of them do it because they are supporting the Youth Academy and they know the money couldn’t go to a better program for the kids.”



Gunderson was proud that everything from hot rods, Jeeps, and even the Trailways Bus made it to the show this year.



Every year we get some new and interesting things that are fun to see,” he said. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the classic cars made their way through town to the delight of those in attendance. Prior to the show, people visited with car owners and checked out the various classics.

More like this: