JERSEYVILLE – Two local car clubs will be cruising in style to a car show coming soon to Liberty Village of Jerseyville.

The car show will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Village of Jerseyville, located at 1251 N. State St. in Jerseyville.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of classic rides proudly on display from members of the Jersey County Street Machine Association and White Hall Drag-O-Way.

Liberty Village residents will get a chance to visit with attendees and see some of the timeless makes and models that dominated the roads in decades past.

Stop by Liberty Village on June 4 to see some of the area’s coolest cars, and stay tuned to Riverbender.com for more car show coverage from the event.

