Rodgers Finishes Second, Davis Claims Fifth, Tigers Take Three In Top Seven, Win Peoria Invite Meet, Three Local Schools Back In The Pack

PEORIA - Gavin Rodgers finished second, Hugh Davis was fifth, and Colin Thomas came in seventh as the Edwardsville boys cross country team won the Class 3A Peoria High Invitational meet Saturday morning at Detweiler Park, on the same course which will be used for the IHSA state finals next month.

The Tigers won with 61 points, with Orland Park Carl Sandburg coming in second with 75 points, Elmhurst York was third at 118 points, fourth place went to Morton with 180 points, and Park Ridge Maine South rounded out the top five with 221 points. Granite City came in 26th with 763 points, Belleville West was 29th with 859 points, Alton was 30th with 862 points and Belleville East came in 36th with 1,018 points.

The individual winner was Tommy Nitz of Huntley, who had a time of 14:42.1, with Rodgers finishing second at 14:44.9, in third place was Greyson Ellensohn of St Charles East at 14:57.7, fourth place went to Sandburg's Luke Atzman at 15:04.4, and Davis rounded out the top five at 15:04.9.

In addition to Rodgers and Davis, Thomas finished seventh at 15:11.9, Jackson Amick came in at 15:30.8, and Taylor Davis had a time of 15:38.5. Landon Harris led the Warriors at 15:38.2, while Joel Faraone came in at 17:22.2, Cleison Miranda had a time of 17:42.3, Josh Martin came in at 17:59.9, and Miller Austin had a time of 18:14.3.

The Maroons were led by Anthony Tillman at 16:51.4, while Travis Muskopf came in at 17:21.7, Nick Rossi had a time of 17:25.2, Jack White came in at 18:05.5, and Mason Blair was home at 18:36.3. The Redbirds were led by Hank McClaine at 16:15.2, while Noah Gallivan was in at 16:29.3, Julian Eaken came in at 18:29.0, Devon Yowell had a time of 19:20.2, and Chase Baxter came in at 19:29.8.

Jayce Peterson led the Lancers with a time of 17:13.6, while Chase Cooley was in at 17:20.0, Keenan Miksell was clocked in 18:18.1. Christian Hicks had a time of 19:06.2, and Kaeden Kramer had a time of 20:31.9.

Popelar Places Sixth, Is Top Runner For Tigers, Edwardsville Comes In Second In Girls Peoria Invitational Meet

PEORIA - Madison Popelar finished sixth in the individual race, and it helped Edwardsville's girls cross country team finish second in the Peoria High Invitational meet, which was run on Saturday morning at Detweiler Park in Peoria, on the same course where the IHSA state final meet will be held next month.

Huntley was the team winner with 87 points, while the Tigers came in second with 115 points, Park Ridge Maine South was third at 173 points, Hampshire was fourth at 191 points, and Palatine William Fred rounded out the top five with 192 points. Belleville West finished 28th with 760 points, Belleville East was 30th with 860 points, while Alton, also had runners who competed, but not enough for a team score.

Stella Davis of Evanston was the individual winner at 17:47.0, with Sofia Arcuri of Park Ridge Maine South was second at 17:52.8, in third place was Nicole Golebiowski of Northbrook Glenbrook North at 17:57.2, fourth place went to Madison King of Joliet Central, who had a time of 17:58.6, and rounding out the top five was Kylie Simpson of Rockton Hononegah at 17:58.9.

Popelar had a time of 18:08.0 to lead Edwardsville, and was followed by Morgan Popelar at 18:28.4Willow Jackson came in at 18:40.1, Ella Thompson was in at 19:09.4, and Ava Horsfall came in at 19:15.1. Brooke Stubbs led the Maroons with a time of 21:34.0, while Lucy Seneczyn was in at 21:40.5, Alyssa Stermau was home at 22:34.8, Angie Sanchez came in at 22:54.7, and Kailee Williams was in at 23:23.0.

The Lancers were led by Bria Johnson at 20:40.2, with Meagan Pratt in at 22:58.1, Aziza Walker had a time of 25:17.8. Gabrielle Ortega was in at 26:00.3., and Emma Rutledge's time was 27:32.5. The Redbirds had Sophia Helfrich in at 19:59.3, while Monica Klockemper had a time of 20:23.8, Aliyah Rehling was home at 21:16.3, and Jessica Gabriel was in at 27:51.3.

