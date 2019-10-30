Class 2A Boys Soccer Sectional Has Been Moved to Collinsville Tonight
October 30, 2019 12:50 PM October 30, 2019 1:02 PM
BETHALTO - The 2A Boys Soccer Sectional games scheduled for Wednesday, October 30th at the Bethalto Sports Complex have been moved to Collinsville High School, 2201 S. Morrison Ave., Collinsville as the CM fields are wet and unplayable.
In the first game, Carbondale plays Chatham Glenwood at 4:00 with CM playing Triad scheduled at 6:00 p.m.
