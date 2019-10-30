BETHALTO - The 2A Boys Soccer Sectional games scheduled for Wednesday, October 30th at the Bethalto Sports Complex have been moved to Collinsville High School, 2201 S. Morrison Ave., Collinsville as the CM fields are wet and unplayable.

In the first game, Carbondale plays Chatham Glenwood at 4:00 with CM playing Triad scheduled at 6:00 p.m.

