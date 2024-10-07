Cozzi Finishes Fourth For Indians, Highland Finishes Sixth, CM's Weber 9th In Boys Class 1A-2A Boys Peoria Invitational Cross Country Meet

PEORIA - Mascoutah's Leo Cozzi finished fourth, and Civic Memorial's Max Weber came in ninth as Highland finished sixth, the Indians were seventh, and CM came in 10th in the team standings in the Class 1A-2A boys race at the Peoria Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning at Detweiler Park in Peoria, the same course and site of the IHSA state finals in November. Normal University won the team title with 118 points, with Metamora coming in second at 175 points, Mt. Vernon was third with 186 points, in fourth place was Chatham Glenwood with 201 points, and Lisle Benet Academy Catholic rounded out the top five with 242 points.

The Bulldogs finished sixth with 247 points, Mascoutah came in seventh with 255 points, and the Eagles were 10th with 321 points. Waterloo was 18th with 462 points, Freeburg was 19th with 477 points, and Carlinville also had runners who competed in the race, but didn't have enough to record a team score. Finn RIchards of Benet Academy was the individual winner, with a time of 14:22,5, while Gavin O'Connor of Chicago Brother Rice Catholic was second at 14:42.8, with teammate Andrew Staley third at 15:00.2, Cozzi came in fourth at 15:10.2, and Zach Bain of Metamora rounded out the top five at 15:15.2.

Weber finished ninth for CM with a time of 15:19.4, while Landon Kearbey came in at 15:53.0, Logan Kearbey came in at 16:24.4, Jacob Cranford had a time of 16:46.2, and Drey Ballard had a time of 16:59.4. The Cavaliers saw Sam Wilson come in at 18:42.4, while Henry Truax had a time of 18:57.6, and Douglas Aiken was in at 19:56.3. The Bulldogs were led by Christian Knobeloch, who came in at 15:32.5, Adin Roach was home at 15:41.7, Donnie Miller had a time of 15:59.4, Caleb Knobeloch was in at 16:37.1, and Joshua Knobeloch had a time of 16:50.2. To go along with Cozzi's fourth place time, the Indians saw Lucas Jensen come in at 15:32.1, while Henry Koehler had a time of 16:29.5, Chris White was in at 16:36.0, and Kaine Climaco was home at 16:43.5.

Peyton Frey Is Area's Top Runner As Waterloo Finishes Fifth In Girls Class 1A-2A Race At Peoria Invitational Cross Country Meet

Highland's Peyton Frey was the Riverbender.com's top runner overall in the Class 1A-2A race in the Peoria Invitational meet, held on Saturday morning at Detweiler Park in Peoria, on the same course where the IHSA state final race will be held in November. Chatham Glenwood was the team champion with 74 points, with Crystal Lake South was second with 144 points, Normal University came in third at 198 points, Rochester was fourth with 218 points, and Waterloo rounded out the top five with 236 points. Mascoutah was 11th with 321 points, Highland finished 14th with 354 points, Freeburg came in 24th with 640 points, and Civic Memorial was 29th at 807 points.

Carlinville also had runners who competed in the race, but not enough to record a team score. Zoe Carter of Normal University won the individual race with a time of 16:52.4, Ali Londrigan of Chatham Glenwood was second at 17:34.5, Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro was third at 17:39.6, in fourth place was Molly Robertson of Carterville at 17:42.4, and rounding out the top five was Waterloo's Cameron Crump at 17:45.3.

Olivia Wiley led the Eagles with a time of 22:00.8, while Taylor Brooks came in at 22:37.1, Mya Walker had a time of 22:57.6, Lillie Wood had a time of 23:14.0, and Caylee Donnebrink was right behind at 23:14.1. Elyse Eldred was the only runner for the Cavaliers, having a time of 22:13.9. Frey was the leading runner for the Bulldogs and the area, having a time of 18:22.0, while Josie Kircher came in at 19:57.3, Brooklyn Giffhorn had a time of 20:24.7, Ava McPherson came in at 20:44.3, and Vivian Marone was in at 20:58.0. The leading runner for the Indians was Ryleigh Piller, who had a time of 19:21.5, while Milla Cryder was in at 19:49.1, Chloe Millet came in at 19:55.5, Abby Detering had a time of 20:09.4, and Bria Akins was in at 21:03.4.

