ALTON – Some may not know it, but the Illinois Department of Transportation has cameras on all its state bridges to monitor traffic conditions for emergencies and to observe areas near the overpasses of bridges.

The cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have not been functioning properly, so IDOT has decided it is time to replace them. Presently, there are two cameras on the Clark Bridge, one on each end, Joe Monroe, an IDOT operations spokesperson, said.

The camera replacement work will occur on the Clark Bridge, U.S. 67 southbound lane in Alton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, weather permitting. If installation is completed in a timely manner, there is a possibility the northbound lane may be restricted until 3 p.m. Thursday. If the process is not completed, it will continue at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. IDOT has also warned that traffic delays may be encountered and asked that motorists be patient.

IDOT's Monroe said the cameras are being replaced to improve the ability to stream from them and get better clarity of the bridge.

“They will have a little further reach to see issues away from the bridge,” he said. “In a low-lit setting in a fog or at night, we hope to be able to have a little better visibility through these cameras.

“We monitor traffic on all our major river structures. We have cameras on all our bridges. It is a way to respond to emergencies and we use them in observation of different weather conditions. We are slowly changing our cameras on bridges. Some still have some useful life left. This generation of camera has given us proof it will be better.”

Monroe said IDOT tries to be good stewards of taxpayer money and believes this is a situation where it is better to replace the existing cameras with the new technology and new benefits.

