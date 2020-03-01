EVANSTON - Alton's Noah Clancy finished fourth in the A Final of the 100-yard backstroke on the final day of the IHSA boys state swimming meet Saturday afternoon at Evanston High School in suburban Chicago.

Clancy's time in the race was 49.62 seconds in an extremely close race where the top four swimmers all broke 50 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jaden Olson of Chicago Jones College Prep won the race with a time of 49.29 seconds, followed by Barrington's Griffin O'Leary at 49.43 seconds and Calvin Windle of St. Charles East, who came in at 49.44 seconds.

Clancy was the lone area representative who swam on the final day of the meet. St. Charles North won the state championship with 137 points, edging out Wilmette Loyola Academy, who had 135 points. Glenview Glenbrook South was third with 128 points, Oak Park-River Forest was fourth at 98 points, Aurora Waubonsie Valley came in fifth with 85, LaGrange Lyons was sixth with a score of 82, St. Charles East finished seventh with a score of 55 points, Hinsdale Central was eighth at 54 points, ninth place went to Naperville Neuqua Valley at 46 points, and rounding out the top ten was Winnetka New Trier with 39 points.

More like this: