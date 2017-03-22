EDWARDSVILLE – The TCAY Tidalwaves were led by some stellar individual performances by Noah Clancy, Matthew Daniel and Jenna Fleming in the Heartland Area YMCA Meet this past weekend.

The TCAY Tidalwaves’ Noah Clancy won five races in the 13-15 age group. He won the 200 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 50 freestyle, 200 I.M. and 200 backstroke.

The Tidalwaves’ Matt Daniel had been recovering from a shoulder injury, but he regained much of his old form, dominating the field in several events. He captured first in three 15-21 freestyle events – the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free.

Fleming placed high in the distance events for the Tidalwaves. One of Fleming’s highlights was a third place finish in the 1,000 and 1,650 distance races. Anna Moehn scored high for the Tidalwaves in multiple events in the 11-12 age division.

“Noah Clancy is a very talented athlete,” Tidalwaves coach Nancy Miller said. “He is the whole package with the body type and the intelligence to know what to do and the heart to do it. He has a bright future in the world of swimming.”

The Tidalwaves placed fourth overall with 2,007.5 combined points; Edwardsville won with 4,302.50 points, followed by YOSI, 3,751, and O'Fallon, 2,234.

Daniel’s endurance is returning and with a little time he will be back 100 percent, but his performances were simply stunning over the rest of the talented field, Miller said.

“Moehn also did well for us and (Abby) Powers and (Leah) Pohlman also did a great job,” Miller said.

Miller said she and her team love the Heartland Area Meet each year.

“This is the culmination of everything we work for,” she said. “John Lynch, the chair of our Area committee, created the Heartland Area. He is retiring and we will really miss him. The Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center is a wonderful facility. It is a very fast pool with a lot of pool deck room.”

