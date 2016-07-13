Name: Claire Porter

Parents: Hope and Myles Porter of Shipman

Birth weight:  5 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length:  19 inches

Time :  5:40

Date: July 7, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Chloe Murray (7)

Grandparents: Bo & Keith Murray, Shipman; Gina Porter, Otto Lindsey, Piasa; Scott Dwiggins, West Alton

Great Grandparents: Debbie & Fred Robinson, O'Fallon; Fan & Otto Lindsey, Brighton

 

