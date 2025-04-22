ALTON – CKA Foundation International Inc., a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to serving communities through holistic outreach and support services, is pleased to announce its relocation to Alton, Illinois as of January 2025. Originally founded in 2020, the organization is currently undergoing renovations at its newly donated facility and anticipates opening to the public in the near future.

CKA Foundation exists to equip, uplift, and empower individuals and families by addressing physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Its comprehensive services include:

Life Training Programs : Practical guidance in areas such as personal leadership, goal setting, conflict resolution, time management, financial stewardship, and decision-making—all rooted in biblical principles.

Biblical Studies & Discipleship : Faith-based classes and discussion groups that offer spiritual growth, encouragement, and a solid foundation for living a purpose-driven life.

Fitness & Wellness Programs : Classes and activities designed to promote physical health, personal discipline, and mental clarity—open to all ages and ability levels.

Counseling Services : Support for individuals and families navigating life’s challenges, including emotional wellness, grief recovery, and faith-based encouragement.

Article continues after sponsor message Emergency Food Assistance: Short-term support for those experiencing hardship, helping meet essential needs while offering pathways to long-term stability.

CKA Foundation is also proud to partner with local community organizations, including the Christian Karate Association, to expand outreach opportunities and foster connections that serve the whole person—spirit, mind, and body.

“We believe transformation happens when people feel seen, supported, and equipped,” said Steve Wilson, President. “Our new home in Alton allows us to reach more people with compassion and dignity, and provide the tools they need to move forward in strength.”

The foundation welcomes collaboration with area churches, schools, nonprofits, and civic groups to further its mission. Individuals and organizations interested in partnering, volunteering, or supporting the work of CKA Foundation can learn more at www.cka.ngo.

About CKA Foundation International Inc.

Founded in 2020, CKA Foundation International Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving communities through faith-centered outreach programs. With a new home in Alton, Illinois, the foundation offers practical and spiritual support through life training, biblical education, fitness, counseling, and temporary relief services. CKA Foundation exists to help individuals and families live stronger, healthier, and more purpose-filled lives.

More like this: