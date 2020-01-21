ALTON - Courtney McLaughlin is an obvious entrepreneur at heart and has opened her first business - CJ’s Juicery at 415 Ridge St. in Alton. CJ's is starting with juices, but will also soon have smoothies, bowls, and healthy treats.

The name CJ’s comes from Courtney Jean’s first two initials of her name.

“This has been my idea since September,” she said of the juice business. “My mom had her own retail shop - CJ’s Closet - at one time and has helped me a lot with this. We started out with juices, but we will eventually have smoothies. So far, the business has been great. People seem to love the products.

“We blend raw fruit and vegetables in a cold-pressed juicer. I am very health conscious. I am a vegetarian and everything here will be vegan. We don’t use any dairy products."

A cucumber drink has been the most popular so far, she said. Courtney said she expects to change drinks through the different seasons of the year, much like Old Bakery Beer.

“Eventually, we will probably bring in little snacks,” she said. “Everything will be healthy; we won’t use fake sugar. Also eventually I hope to add so thrift clothes to sell in the back area of our store. I have to order some stuff to get that going.”

For more information, contact (618) 419-3684 or visit the Facebook page for CJ’s Juicery:

https://www.facebook.com/CJs-Juicery-121847372543509/

