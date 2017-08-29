ALTON - CJD E-Cycling will be holding an electronic recycling event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, at the their location at 513 E. St. Louis Avenue in East Alton.

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few business in the area that will take old CRT, projection, console TVs and CRT computer monitors for a fee between $5-$25 depending on size.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to TVs other accepted items include PC towers, cable boxes, cellphones, wireless modems, servers, audio equipment, holiday lights, LED/LCD TVs and monitors, printers, video game consoles and much more.

Collection centers are open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton.

More like this:

L&C and CJD to Hold E-Waste Drive May 2 and 3
Apr 30, 2025
Spring E-cycling And Shredding Event Announces New Location
Feb 19, 2025
Cooling Centers in the Riverbend Region
Jun 24, 2025
East Alton Man Charged, Occupant Injured During Home Invasion
Yesterday
Letter To The Editor: National Library Week Highlights Libraries' Evolving Role in Communities
Apr 6, 2025

 