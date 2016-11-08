EDWARDSVILLE – CALLING ELECTRONICS: BIG ITEM PICKUP! CJD E-Cycling will be hosting not one but two E-Waste Drives in honor of Edwardsville’s BIG ITEM PICKUP. This is a rare occasion you don’t want to miss.

2 drives 2 weekends, 1 location

EVENT: CJD E-Waste Drive on Saturday, Nov, 12th: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5257 N. State Route 157, Edwardsville IL, 62025

EVENT: CJD E-Waste Drive on Saturday, Nov, 19th: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5257 N. State Route 157, Edwardsville IL, 62025

Ever attended a drive, & returned home only to find you have missed some electronics? Come see us the following week, we would be more than happy to take those old electronics off your hands. ITEMS ACCEPTED include but are not limited to: old CRT, Projection, & Console TV’s!

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted are:

Anything metal such as:

PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications;

& Anything with a cord like:

LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, Projection, and Plasma TV’s, phones, printers, video game consoles, & computer monitors (with no tower). [Note: Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge $5-$35] based on size.

Still need to recycle but missed us at our recent E-Drive? No, problem, we believe in making the recycling made easy. You don’t have to wait until our next E-waste Drive.

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville, and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

Hours of Operation:

East Alton hours: 513E. St. Louis Ave. East Alton, IL, 62024 618-251-8086

Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat 10 am-6pm Wed, 10 am-2pm Edwardsville hours: 5257 N. St. Rt. 157 Edwardsville, IL, 62025 618-659-9006 Monday-Friday 9am-4:30 pm *Drive Thru at this location only

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com or visit us at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services

