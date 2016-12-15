EDWARDSVILLE - Calling all businesses and residents! Looking to get rid of your electronics?

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take all of those out-of-date computer monitors, servers, switches and other IT equipment taking over your office space and even those old CRT, projection and console TVs you may have piling in your basement off your hands!

Electronics Recycling Made East! Bring old electronics to CJD, with a convenient drive thru, it's easy as 1, 2, 3!

Join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at our business at 5357 N. State Rt. 157 in Edwardsville.

In addition to the items mentioned above, other items accepted include anything metal such as: cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics and other telecommunications devices as well as anything with a cord like: LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, projection and plasma TVs, phones, printers, video game consoles and computer monitors (with no towers).

(Note: Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge of between $5 and $35 based on size)

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

Locations & Hours of Operation:

513 E. St. Louis Ave

East Alton, IL 62024

618-251-8086



Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

618-659-9006



Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*Drive Thru at this location only!

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com. Visit www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services.

