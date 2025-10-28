BETHALTO — Civic Memorial High School’s girls volleyball team is set to face No. 3 seed Mt. Zion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in the Mt. Zion 3A Regional tournament. Civic Memorial, seeded sixth, will look to advance in the postseason following a weekend of play with strong competition.

Over the weekend, Civic Memorial dropped four matches. They fell to Pinckneyville 25-20, 25-19; Salem 25-23, 25-23; Casey-Westfield 25-20, 25-21; and Hamilton County in three sets, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11.

In weekend play, these were CM's results and stats:

Pinckneyville over CM 25-20, 25-19

Aces- Monroe 1

Kills-Jeffery 4, Monroe 2, Hunt 4, Ogden 6, Paslay 1, Frankford 1

Assists-Brueckner 5, Paslay 9

Digs- Jeffery 6, Monroe 1, Ogden 7, Olmsted 1, Paslay 5, Hunt 1, Brueckner 3, Kamp 4, Frankford 2

Blocks- Jeffery 2

Salem over CM 25-23, 25-23

Aces- Monroe 1

Kills-Jeffery 4, Monroe 3, Hunt 5, Moellering 5, Brueckner 1, Ogden 2

Assists-Brueckner 6, Paslay 9, Monroe 1

Digs-Kamp 5, Monroe 6, Olmsted 5, Paslay 4, Brueckner 2, Thomas 7

Blocks- Jeffery 1, Moellering 1,

Casey-Westfield over CM 25-20, 25-21

Aces- Paslay 2, Olmsted 1

Kills-Jeffery 9, Hunt 2, Moellering 1, Brueckner 4, Ogden 3, Frankford 1

Assists-Brueckner 7, Paslay 5, Olmsted 1, Monroe 1

Digs-Kamp 1, Jeffery 3, Monroe 4, Ogden 3, Olmsted 5, Paslay 3, Hunt 1, Brueckner 1, Paslay 3, Thomas 4

Blocks- Jeffery 1, Hunt 1

Hamilton Co over CM 23-25, 25-23, 15-11

Kills-Jeffery 3, Monroe 6, Hunt 4, Moellering 3, Brueckner 1, Ogden 10, Frankford 2

Assists-Brueckner 16, Paslay 11

Digs-Kamp 11, Jeffery 1, Monroe 11, Ogden 11, Olmsted 8, Paslay 1, Hunt 1, Moellering 1, Brueckner 2, Thomas 8,

Blocks- Jeffery 1, Hunt 3, Moellering 1

