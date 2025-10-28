Civic Memorial's Volleyball Girls Set For Regional Battle Against Mt. Zion
Also included, a roundup of CM weekend volleyball play.
BETHALTO — Civic Memorial High School’s girls volleyball team is set to face No. 3 seed Mt. Zion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in the Mt. Zion 3A Regional tournament. Civic Memorial, seeded sixth, will look to advance in the postseason following a weekend of play with strong competition.
Over the weekend, Civic Memorial dropped four matches. They fell to Pinckneyville 25-20, 25-19; Salem 25-23, 25-23; Casey-Westfield 25-20, 25-21; and Hamilton County in three sets, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11.
In weekend play, these were CM's results and stats:
Pinckneyville over CM 25-20, 25-19
Aces- Monroe 1
Kills-Jeffery 4, Monroe 2, Hunt 4, Ogden 6, Paslay 1, Frankford 1
Assists-Brueckner 5, Paslay 9
Digs- Jeffery 6, Monroe 1, Ogden 7, Olmsted 1, Paslay 5, Hunt 1, Brueckner 3, Kamp 4, Frankford 2
Blocks- Jeffery 2
Salem over CM 25-23, 25-23
Aces- Monroe 1
Kills-Jeffery 4, Monroe 3, Hunt 5, Moellering 5, Brueckner 1, Ogden 2
Assists-Brueckner 6, Paslay 9, Monroe 1
Digs-Kamp 5, Monroe 6, Olmsted 5, Paslay 4, Brueckner 2, Thomas 7
Blocks- Jeffery 1, Moellering 1,
Casey-Westfield over CM 25-20, 25-21
Aces- Paslay 2, Olmsted 1
Kills-Jeffery 9, Hunt 2, Moellering 1, Brueckner 4, Ogden 3, Frankford 1
Assists-Brueckner 7, Paslay 5, Olmsted 1, Monroe 1
Digs-Kamp 1, Jeffery 3, Monroe 4, Ogden 3, Olmsted 5, Paslay 3, Hunt 1, Brueckner 1, Paslay 3, Thomas 4
Blocks- Jeffery 1, Hunt 1
Hamilton Co over CM 23-25, 25-23, 15-11
Kills-Jeffery 3, Monroe 6, Hunt 4, Moellering 3, Brueckner 1, Ogden 10, Frankford 2
Assists-Brueckner 16, Paslay 11
Digs-Kamp 11, Jeffery 1, Monroe 11, Ogden 11, Olmsted 8, Paslay 1, Hunt 1, Moellering 1, Brueckner 2, Thomas 8,
Blocks- Jeffery 1, Hunt 3, Moellering 1
