BETHALTO - Civic Memorial junior Taylor Brooks recorded a personal best in the 3,200 meters at the Lady Kahok Invite on May 2, 2025, held at Collinsville High School. Brooks finished 10th with a time of 14:13.28, marking a 13-second improvement in her performance.

“That was a 13-second P.R. I am going to try to get under 14 minutes. I love running. Our coach Jake Peal is such a good coach and trainer,” Brooks said following the race.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Earlier in the season, Brooks placed second in the Civic Memorial outdoor opener on March 25, 2025, with a time of 6:40.7 in the 1,600 meters. She also took third in the 1,600 at a triangular meet against Columbia and East Alton-Wood River on April 9, clocking 6:49.2.

In addition to her individual events, Brooks occasionally competes in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays for the Eagles. On April 28, 2025, she set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:53.33 at the Small School Madison County Track and Field Championships. She noted that the 800 is her best event, aiming for a time of 2:45.

“I felt pretty good today. I was very pleased with my time today,” Brooks said on May 2.

More like this: