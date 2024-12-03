BETHALTO - As a multisport student athlete and well-rounded student, Isabella Thien stays busy.

For her accomplishments, Isabella Thien is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

A senior at Civic Memorial, Thien serves as a role model for her teammates and fellow students. She plays softball, volleyball and basketball and spends most of her free time in practice or at the gym, preparing for her sports.

Thien’s hard work has paid off, as she has been recognized many times for her success as a student athlete. She was named to the Second Team All Conference, the Montgomery County Invitational All Tournament Team, and the All Tournament Team for Civic Memorial in volleyball. She also made the First and Second Team All Conference as a shortstop in softball, and Second Team All Metro.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

This dedication translates to Thien’s academic life, too. She is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, and the mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta. These memberships require high grades and many hours of community service.

Thien also represents her fellow students as a member of the Student Council. In this role, she showcases responsibility and a passion for helping others. Whether it’s her extracurriculars, her sports or her academics, Thien works hard and sees the results.

Though she certainly stays busy, she uses her limited free time to hang out with her friends and family. She also enjoys drawing.

Lately, most of Thien’s time has been spent applying to college, as she prepares to graduate and embark on the next chapter. Everyone in Thien’s life believes that her devotion will translate to her next adventure.

“[I plan to] play softball at the collegiate level and study nursing,” she said.

Congratulations to Isabella for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

More like this: