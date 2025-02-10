WOOD RIVER — Civic Memorial High School's girls basketball team showcased a strong performance on Saturday, February 8, 2025, defeating Pleasant Plains 49-41 in the Mike Fahnestock State Farm Shootout at East Alton-Wood River Gymnasium. The victory marked the team's 22nd win of the season, improving their record to 22-6 as they approach the postseason.

CM's girls now appear primed for the postseason, which begins soon.

Civic Memorial head girls basketball coach Jeff Durbin praised his team for their defensive effort, calling the game one of their best performances of the season. "Pleasant Plains is well coached. I don't know if we could play much better than that," Durbin said. "It was a big win, especially with Calhoun coming in and Highland next week. If we lost this one, we could have lost three."

The game was closely contested, with Civic Memorial holding a narrow 23-15 lead at halftime and extending it to 33-28 by the end of the third quarter. In the final period, Civic Memorial scored 16 points while holding Pleasant Plains to 13, sealing the win.

Civic Memorial's Marlee Durbin and Avery Huddleston each contributed 14 points to the team's total, while Allie Truetzschler and Isabelle Edwards added seven and six points, respectively. Bryn Helminger also chipped in with three points.

Pleasant Plains, now 21-6, saw Bailey Leach lead their scoring with 10 points, followed by Jada Leach with nine points and both Anna Weber and Emma Sabatka contributed eight points each.

Civic Memorial will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare to host Calhoun on Wednesday night before facing Highland at home on Friday.

