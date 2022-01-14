Olivia Durban led CM scorers with 16 points on Thursday against Jersey. (Photo by Randy Manning)

SEE GALLERY:

CIVIC MEMORIAL 67, JERSEY 37: The “hometown” Civic Memorial Lady Eagles won a decisive 67-37 victory over the Jersey Lady Panthers on Thursday night. Jersey played well but the Lady Eagles proved too much for them with their quick hands and impressive shooting.

Todd Hannaford, Athletic Director for Civic Memorial, said, “We’ve got a high energy team, shoot the ball well, run the floor really well and play really, really tough defense. We’re not overly tall…but we’re quick.”

Yes. Yes. They are quick. Quick enough to jump to an early 19-point lead and never look back with scores at the quarters of 27-8, 47-17 and 59-27. The Lady Panthers played the Eagles tough in the final quarter but it was too late.

Olivia Durbin led Civic Memorial with 16 points, while Kelbie Zupan scored 14, Avari Combes had 10, Aubree Wallace 8, Hannah Meiser and Emily Williams each contributed 5, Maya Tuckson 4, Meredith Brueckner 3 and Madelyn Brueckner put in 2.

Tessa Crawford led the Lady Panthers scoring with 16, Avery Reeder had 10 while Bria Tuttle, Cate Breden and Elise Noble each had 3 and Maggie Gorman had 2.

The Eagles are now 17-3, while Jersey goes to 6-14.

Tessa Crawford had 16 points to lead Jersey against CM. (Randy Manning Photo)

Kelbie Zupan eyes the basket against Jersey. She had 14 points for CM on Thursday night.Bria Tuttle and Kelbie Zupan scramble over a loose ball. (Photo by Randy Manning)

