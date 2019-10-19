TROY - Civic Memorial Eagles won a thrilling varsity football game Friday night against the Triad Knights 21-20 in Troy.

In the first quarter, CM quarterback Noah Turbyfill connected with Logan Turbyfill for a 27-yard touchdown with 4:55 left. Triad running back Sam Yager answered with 1:03 left when he ran 2 yards for a touchdown. CM and Triad were tied after one quarter.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the second quarter, CM'S Kuron Parchmon ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 7:13 left. Triad answered with a 70-yard kick return from Sam Yager.

In the third quarter, Triad's Amaziah Lusk ran a 2-yard touchdown. CM couldn't score in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Noah Turbyfill threw another pass to his brother Logan for a 22-yard completion with 8:58 left in the fourth quarter. Triad marched down the field. Triad had a fourth down with 1:06 left in the game when they tried to go for a field goal to win. The field goal was wide and Triad gave the ball to the Eagles. The Eagles then ran the clock out to win the game.

More like this: