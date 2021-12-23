BETHALTO - Three wrestlers from Civic Memorial High School, along with the Eagles wrestling team, were honored with the unveiling of banners during a ceremony held recently at the CM gym.

The banners honor Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state champions Caleb Tyus at 138 pounds, Vinnie Zerban at 152 pounds and Abe Wojcikiewicz at 170 pounds, along with the team that finished second in Class 2A in the IWCOA state tournament this past June in Springfield. The IWCOA sponsored an unofficial state tournament series last season after the Illinois High School Association moved the wrestling season from winter to summer and didn't hold their regular state tournament series because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Tyus and Zerban have since graduated, with Tyus joining his twin brother Caine at SIU-Edwardsville to wrestle for the Cougars, while Zerban is now wrestling at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo. Wojcikiewicz is a junior for the Eagles.

CM finished second in the state Class 2A meet, climaxing the most successful season in the program's history.

