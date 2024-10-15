BETHALTO - Students in Brett Kalker’s radio class at Civic Memorial High School had a unique educational experience on their recent visit to the Lewis and Clark Community College radio and broadcast station.

The event provided students with hands-on opportunities to engage in various aspects of radio production.

During the visit, students participated in live on-air sessions, created sweepers for the station, and explored the world of podcasting. This immersive experience aimed to enhance their understanding of broadcasting and radio production techniques.

Kalker expressed gratitude to Michael Lemmons and David Olenbittle for their support and guidance throughout the day.

"We’re so grateful for this amazing opportunity," Kalker said, highlighting the importance of such experiences in enriching the students' learning.

This visit is part of a broader effort to provide students with practical applications of their studies, preparing them for potential careers in media and communications.

