BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School students recently saved 400 lives.

The high school hosted their annual blood drive, which encourages eligible students to donate blood. Angie Parish, a teacher and organizer of the event, expressed her excitement for the annual drive.

“It was a huge success, the most lives we have saved yet,” she said. “Each time, the students do a better job than the time before of donating, and we continue to break our own record each time.”

Civic Memorial High School has formed a reputation as one of the top donors in the region, surpassing bigger schools and Lewis and Clark Community College.

An ARCH Air Medical Transport helicopter landed on the high school’s baseball field to show support to the students. After donating blood, students ventured to the field to explore the helicopter and ask questions.

Several of the students shared this was not their first time donating blood. Three-time donors received cords to wear during graduation. Mia Suarez, donating for her third time, reflected on the importance of helping others through blood donations.

“I know that a lot of people need blood, so this is a good way to help,” she said.

Senior Kayleigh Donahue joked that, while she has given blood multiple times, the experience still makes her nervous. She emphasized that she gives blood as a way to give back.

“I still freak out every time, but I know it’s good to do it,” she said. “I think it’s cool to give back.”

Parish expressed extreme pride in her students, many of whom acted as volunteers to keep the drive running smoothly. She highlighted the importance of giving blood when possible to help people with critical medical conditions.

“It’s simply amazing and greatly appreciated by so many in need,” she added.

