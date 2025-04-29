BETHALTO - Kayleigh Donahue is a well-rounded Civic Memorial student.

For her hard work, Kayleigh Donahue is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Donahue is a senior at CMHS, where she is heavily involved in extracurricular activities and acts as a leader in several capacities. She has been a part of Educators Rising for three years and currently serves as the vice president of the organization.

She mentors younger students through the Freshmentors program, providing academic, social and emotional support to underclassmen. She also represents her entire class as a member of the Student Council.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

Donahue has been involved in Spanish Club and Art Club for the past year. She was also selected to join Mu Alpha Theta, the mathematics honors society, which requires high grades. In fact, Donahue has been named to the high honor roll for all four years of high school.

In her limited free time, she works at Villa Rose Senior Living Community and volunteers with her various organizations. She also enjoys painting, shopping and spending time with her loved ones.

Donahue has big plans for after graduation, and her teachers and loved ones know she will accomplish anything she sets her mind to.

“I am attending Lewis and Clark Community College and will be entering the Occupational Therapist Assistant program,” she shared.

Congratulations to Kayleigh for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

More like this: