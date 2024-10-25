BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School students are preparing to become certified nursing assistants (CNAs).

Students in Medical Careers 2, a new class at CMHS, have spent the semester learning the skills to become CNA-certified. Now, they’re hosting a fundraiser to fundraise for additional supplies and equipment so more students can take the class and learn about the healthcare industry.

“It’s freaking amazing. Absolutely amazing,” said Angie Parish, who teaches Medical Careers 1 and 2. “These kids are knocking it out of the park.”

The classes will host a golf scramble at Grip & Sip on Dec. 14, 2024. Attendees can also enjoy a putting contest and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Medical Careers 1 and 2 classes. Parish noted that the classes are attracting more students, so they need more supplies to accommodate the increasing interest.

During the regular Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, students in the class spoke about their experience shadowing medical professionals and learning more about the healthcare industry.

“It’s such a good opportunity for students,” said student Alexis Collins, who hopes to go into dermatology. “We can see things that we can’t really learn out of a book, and the hands-on experience is so important for us.”

The students said they have learned many valuable skills, from taking vitals to shaving patients’ legs. CMHS Principal Justin Newell, who volunteered to have his legs shaved, noted his appreciation for the class and Parish.

“This is what education is all about,” Newell said. “Our theme is being all in, and they’re rolling up their sleeves to make these opportunities happen, and it’s really awesome.”

As part of the Medical Careers 2 class, the district has partnered with OSF Healthcare System, Ottawa Regional Hospital & Healthcare Center, Mendota Community Hospital, OSF Multi-Specialty Group and Greater Peoria Specialty Hospital LLC. These partnerships have allowed students to “push out” into the community and shadow medical professionals.

Several of the students have watched surgeries and procedures. Parish said one student witnessed a birth, and others have expressed interest in new fields because of the shadowing experience. She added that St. Anthony’s Hospital has already encouraged the students to apply for jobs after graduation.

The Medical Careers 2 class also counts for an hour of college credit through SIUE, which is the first time a high school has partnered with SIUE to offer college credit. Board of Education member Dana Aronin noted that in her career as a nurse practitioner, she didn’t experience most of these opportunities until her undergraduate education. She said it was an “extraordinary experience” for students.

Parish added that the students have learned a lot and will be CNA-trained as a result of the class. She has enjoyed watching them succeed and learn more about their own interests in the medical field.

“[I get] to watch them come into it completely blind and to walk out and go, ‘Guess what I got to do today?’” Parish said. “To watch them flourish and just see what the possibilities are [is incredible].”

