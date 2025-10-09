BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School hosted an inspirational Pink Out Night this past Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Hauser Stadium to honor those affected by breast cancer and support Nicole Parris, a local teacher and football mom currently battling the disease.

The event aimed to bring the community together to raise awareness and show solidarity with Parris and her family, including her son, Ephriam. The school has seen an overwhelming response from residents eager to participate in the tribute.

Justin Newell, principal of Civic Memorial High School, emphasized the event’s significance beyond the football field.

Reflecting on the previous night’s game against Highland, Newell said, “The Pink Out game was about more than just football. We may not have gotten the win against Highland, but the team and the town showed up in pink to support Nicole!”

He added, “I love my community and my school district! Although a win is always the goal and what I want for our team, sometimes you have to sit back and look at the bigger picture! There’s more to life than your record at the end of the season. It’s the brotherhood and the bonds, it’s showing up for your friend and teammate when he needs it the most.”

