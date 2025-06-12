BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles basketball team hosted a summer girls basketball shootout Wednesday, bringing together eight teams for a day of competition and preparation ahead of the upcoming season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The shootout featured teams from Jerseyville, Highland, Southwestern, Springfield, Carrollton, Edwardsville, Triad, and Civic Memorial. Each team played three games, with the schedule running from 9 a.m. until the final game concluded at 9 p.m. Games consisted of two 20-minute halves.

Simultaneously, the auxiliary gym hosted a junior varsity shootout featuring the same schools. This event provided a platform for next year’s teams to gain experience and showcase their skills during the regular season.

The shootout offered valuable playing time for both varsity and junior varsity squads as they prepare for their respective seasons.

More like this: