CHAMPAIGN - Civic Memorial High School wrestler Bradley Ruckman finished second at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Wrestling Finals, held over the weekend.

Ruckman faced off against Deven Casey of IC Catholic in the championship match, where he lost by a score of 10-1.

Ruckman began his journey to the finals with a solid performance, securing a 5-0 decision against Isaac Mayora of Montini in the preliminaries. He continued his strong showing in the quarterfinals, achieving a technical fall with an 18-1 victory over Jackson Palzet of Deerfield.

In the semifinals, Ruckman edged out Tommy Banas of Providence Catholic with a narrow 4-3 decision, which set the stage for the final match against Casey.

Prior to the state finals, Ruckman demonstrated his skill at the regional level, where he claimed first place in Bethalto.

In the championship match, he pinned Jordan Kholian of Jacksonville to advance to the sectionals. Ruckman maintained his winning streak at the sectional championships, again defeating Kholian by pinfall to qualify for the state competition.

Throughout his high school career, Ruckman has consistently competed at a high level. He has reached the state finals in all four years, placing sixth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore, and did not place during his junior year.

Ruckman's achievements highlight his dedication and resilience in the sport of wrestling.

