BETHALTO – Civic Memorial High School principal, Mr. Justin Newell, is pleased to announce that 15 students from the Civic Memorial’s graduating class of 2025 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, confers this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,500 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

Principal Newell stated, "Our Illinois State Scholars exemplify the spirit of being ALL IN through their dedication, hard work, and commitment to academic excellence. Their achievements inspire us all and demonstrate what it means to strive for greatness at Civic Memorial High School."

Article continues after sponsor message

The following students have been named Illinois State Scholars:

John Bowker, Ryne Breyer, Abigail Clowers, Gabrielle Davis, Aubrey Falk, Elliana Fiorino, August Frankford, Taylor Hunter, Kylee Jenkins, Bryce McArthur, Madalynn McKey, Sydney Moore, Quentin Roose, Jake Sims, and Aubrey Voyles.

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all our Illinois State Scholars for their hard work and persistence in achieving this academic honor,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “The efforts and engagement of these students can pay off not only as they embark on their postsecondary journeys, but also later in their approach to a job and career. As we recognize our honorees, we also acknowledge the invaluable support of families, counselors, teachers, principals, and communities in helping our students succeed.”

Each State Scholar designee receives a congratulatory letter from ISAC and can download an official Illinois State Scholar badge to display on their online profiles and social media platforms, as well as share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members, and others. Beginning this year, schools can download and print Certificates of Achievement for their students. The Illinois State Scholar recognition does not include a monetary award. High schools receive the names of their respective State Scholars for their individual use and ceremonies. In deference to the variability of policies among high schools regarding publishing student information online, ISAC will not post the names of the Illinois State Scholar finalists on its website.

More like this: