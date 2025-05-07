BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School’s graduating seniors declared their next steps at CM Next Day.

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the Class of 2025 gathered in Civic Memorial’s auditorium to celebrate their futures on their final day of school. Principal Justin Newell announced each student’s plans for after graduation, and the students cheered each other on and celebrated the end of their K–12 career.

“CM Next Day is about taking ownership of your future,” Newell told students. “Whatever path you’ve chosen, please go all in.”

The students had a wide range of plans for after graduation, with many students declaring nursing as their major, others enrolling in cosmetology school, and one student planning to study mortuary science. Students from Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 will be attending schools all over the country come fall.

Newell expressed his pride in each senior who walked across the stage. He encouraged the students to work hard and remember that the Bethalto community is rooting for them.

“This is what we work for as educators, to see where our students go next,” he added. “This is what education is about right here.”

