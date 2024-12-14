BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School student Elliana Fiorino has been selected for the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) All-State Honors Chorus, a distinction that recognizes her as one of the top high school vocalists in the state. The announcement was made recently, highlighting her dedication and talent in music.

The ILMEA All-State Honors Chorus is a prestigious group that showcases the best vocalists from across Illinois. Fiorino’s selection reflects her hard work and commitment to excellence in her craft. As a member of this elite ensemble, she will represent Civic Memorial High School at a high level, furthering her musical journey.

“This remarkable achievement showcases Elliana’s dedication and talent,” said a representative from Civic Memorial High School. “We are proud to have her as part of our Eagle family.”

Fiorino’s accomplishment not only underscores her individual success but also highlights the strong music program at Civic Memorial High School, which fosters student growth and artistic expression.

