Civic Memorial High School 2020 Graduates Are Announced BETHALTO - Civic Memorial recently announced its 2020 high school graduation list. Civic Memorial High School Prinicpal Justin Newell said he was "super proud" of the Class of 2020 for how they handled the COVID-19 Pandemic situation and how they were leaders to the other students. He also praised all the instructors and administration for their efforts during the pandemic. Article continues after sponsor message "The Class of 2020 did a phenomenal job," Newell said. "It was nice to see the students smiling at the graduation parade at the school." First Name Last Name College/Military Brandon Abrams Undecided Brian Allen Illinois Army National Guard Montana Armbruster Illinois Army National Guard & Lewis & Clark Community College Aaliyah Aron Lewis & Clark Community College Jason Banks Trade School Shelby Bedwell Southeast Missouri State University Megan Belangee Lewis & Clark Community College Melanie Bell Lewis & Clark Community College Olivia Bennett Lewis & Clark Community College Madelyn Bernard Lewis & Clark Community College Samantha Biesk Lewis & Clark Community College Alexis Boverie Lewis & Clark Community College Draven Brand Heavy Equipment Operator, Welding Grace Braun Illinois College Lucas Bristow Undecided Mackenzie Butler Undecided David Cannon Lewis & Clark Community College Jenna Christeson Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Isaiah Church Lewis & Clark Community College/James River College Michéle Clark Lewis & Clark Community College Cahki Clark Lindenwood University Kya Collman Lewis & Clark Community College Wyatt Cooper Georgia Institute of Technology Brianna Cooper Lewis & Clark Community College Samuel Copeland Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Riley Courtoise Vet Tech or Photography Alex Cox Lewis & Clark Community College Christian James Cox Real Estate Sarah Crull Lewis & Clark Community College Sophie Daniels Lewis & Clark Community College, then Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Dannielle Dankenbring Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Elliott Deardeuff Lewis & Clark Community College Jaden Devino Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology Emily Dona U.S. Air Force David Draper, Jr. Employment at S.E.T. Environmental Lilly Drew Undecided Noah Dunlap Lewis & Clark Community College Madelyn Ehlers Lewis & Clark Community College Carmen Ehlers University of Mississippi Mark Eldridge Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Sarah Elledge Lewis & Clark Community College Madison Emshousen University of Houston Zoey Ewing Bethalto University Brandon Fields Lewis & Clark Community College and then Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Kayleigh Finegan Lewis & Clark Community College Eli Fitzgerald Lewis & Clark Community College Emily Fitzgerald Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Brennan Flaherty Lewis & Clark Community College Kaden Franke Lewis & Clark Community College Courtney Funderburk Lewis & Clark Community College Dakota Funderburk Lewis & Clark Community College Taryn Geiger University of Alabama Isaiah Giffin Apprenticeship or Southwestern Illinois College Patrick Greenwell Lewis & Clark Community College Kate Griffith Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Aubrey Hall Blackburn College Mason Hall Lewis & Clark Community College Anna Hall Missouri Southern State University Grant Halley Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Dallas Hamby Illinois Institute of Massage Malynn Hannaford Lewis & Clark Community College, then Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Tyler Hansberger John Wood Community College Rebecca Harkey Illinois College Hana Harlan Illinois College Jacob Harmon Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Rylee Harrison Illinois College Mark Hartley Lewis & Clark Community College Chasey Hartmann Lewis & Clark Community College Riley Heaton Lewis & Clark Community College Ethan Heaviside Upper Iowa University Jayden Henderson Lewis & Clark Community College Sydney Henke Marian University - Indianapolis Lucas Herrin Missouri S & T Travis Hilligoss Lewis & Clark Community College Jessica Hogan Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Braydon Jansen Lewis & Clark Community College Samantha Janssen Lewis & Clark Community College Rodger Jennings Lindenwood University Mary Jae Kirby University of Missouri Caitlin Kitzmiller Undecided David Koshinski Lewis & Clark Community College Benjamin Lair University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Griffin Landers Lewis & Clark Community College Grant Lane Illinois State University Dawson Laurent Ranken Zoey Lewis Illinois College Maria Lewis Undecided Keaton Linkeman Lewis & Clark Community College Keaton Loewen Lewis & Clark Community College and then 4-year college Zane Lowe Lewis & Clark Community College Dylan Maldonado Lewis & Clark Community College Caitlyn Martin Bethalto University Steven Martin History or Science Sidney Martin Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Jacob Mennemeier Lewis & Clark Community College Halee Meyer Lewis & Clark Community College Richard Meyers Lewis & Clark Community College Karson Miller Undecided Alexis Mims Lewis & Clark Community College Matthew Moore Upper Iowa University Justin Mosby Gap Year then Undecided Joel Moss Lewis & Clark Community College Gabrielle Nichols Undecided Jordan Nolte Fontbonne University and then Goldfarb School of Nursing Corey Nooner Lewis & Clark Community College Felix Nunez Medical Field Callie Oller Lewis & Clark Community College Jared Ott Undecided Abigail Ottwell Lewis & Clark Community College Ethan Oxley Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Mary Pearson Western Illinois University Mark Perry Employment Paige Phillips Lewis & Clark Community College Trenton Piening Lewis & Clark Community College Ashila Pluhs Undecided Samuel Poulsen Lindenwood University Chandler Powell Millikin University & Army National Guard Savannah Price Nursing Austin Prindable Undecided Shelly Qiu SLU Alex Reams U.S. Air Force Austin Reed Lewis & Clark Community College Justin Reiske Lewis & Clark Community College and then Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Cory Reynolds Laborer's Union Nathan Ricci Lewis & Clark Community College Trenton Richey Undecided Aaliyah Robinson Southeast Missouri State University Kerrigan Rulo Lewis & Clark Community College and then Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Grace Ruyle University of Central Missouri Toby Ryals Lewis & Clark Community College Dalton Ryan Lewis & Clark Community College Daniel Schenk Construction Kimberley Seeley University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Jerrick Serafini Hinkle Undecided Breona Sherfy Lewis & Clark Community College Steven Silveus Employment Ross Simpson U.S. Air Force Justis Sine Lewis & Clark Community College & Elevator Engineering Apprenticeship Toby Singleton Maryville University Jonathan Slone Lewis & Clark Community College Lucas Slone Lewis & Clark Community College Stella Smith Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Elijah Smock Southwest Baptist University Andrew Stacy Lewis & Clark Community College and then Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Sydney Stuart Gap year to travel & volunteer, then Lewis & Clark Community College Alexis Summers Lewis & Clark Community College and then Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Jonathan Sumpter U.S. Air Force Sarah Tate Lewis & Clark Community College Trever Tendick Lewis & Clark Community College Allen Thomas Lewis & Clark Community College Trevor Throne Lewis & Clark Community College Zachary Tincher Lewis & Clark Community College Tori Tucker Gap Year or Lewis & Clark Community College Noah Turbyfill Illinois Wesleyan University Kennedie Tyler Lindenwood University Kourtland Tyus Johnson County Community College Josephine Unthank Lewis & Clark Community College Nicholas Vaughn Blackburn College Malena Wade Lewis & Clark Community College Annaston Walker Missouri State University Nicholas Walker Murray State University Drake Walker Ranken Technical College Kati Wells Southwestern Illinois College Max White Air National Guard Maggie White University of Louisville Matthew Winter Pole Electrician Gavin Witsken Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Yamamoto Yasuhiro Lewis & Clark Community College Hannah Yates Missouri State University Jacqueline Zangori Lewis & Clark Community College Ryleigh Zimmerman Employment Noah Zimmerman Lewis & Clark Community College