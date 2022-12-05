BETHALTO - Civic Memorial had five individual titles, while Jersey's Jaydon Busch won the championship at 285 pounds for his school's only individual title as Mattoon won the Steve Bradley Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday at the CM gym.

The Green Wave won the team championship with 191.5 points, edging out the host Eagles, who came in second with 188 points. Third place went to Jacksonville with 168.5 points, Murphysboro was fourth with 159.5 points, Vandalia came in fifth with 147.5 points, in sixth place was Alton with 110 points, seventh place went to Stanford Olympia with 93 points, Bloomington was eighth with 92 points, Benton came in ninth with 82.5 points and rounding out the top ten was Champaign Central with 77.5 points.

Highland was 11th with 72 points, Jersey finished in 12th place with 67 points, Waterloo was right behind in 13th place with 66.5 points, Springfield High was 14th with 50 points, East St. Louis and Centralia tied for 15th with 42 points each, East Alton-Wood River came in 17th with 36.5 points, in 18th place was Carlyle with 30 points, the CM B team finished 19th with 21.5 points and Goreville was 20th with 18.5 points.

The Eagles' Bradley Ruckman won the 106-pound class with an 18-2 technical superiority win at 3:11 over Jackson Graff of Murphysboro, while in the third place bout, Eli Satterfeal of Bloomington won over Highland's Gavin Merkle 11-4 and Waterloo's Konnor Stephens pinned Jersey's Hunter Hodge at 2:35 to take the fifth-place match. At 113 pounds, the championship went to Tyson Waughtel of Carlyle, who defeated Kaiden Richards of Murphysboro 7-1, while third place went to Tristan Porter of Mattoon, who pinned Dalton Balint of Highland at 1:20 to take the match. In the 120-pound class, the champion was Deshawn Armstrong of Jacksonville, an 8-7 winner over Aiston Holt of Murphysboro, while in the third-place match, Pierson Wilkerson of Vandalia won by fall over Aslon Merioles of Alton at 1:40.

The Eagles' Caleb Scott become the second individual champion for CM with a 4-3 win over Logan Blackburn of Mattoon in the 126-pound final, while Alton's William Harris pinned Centralia's Lane Griffin at 54 seconds to take the third-place bout. In the 132-pound division, Korbin Bateman of Mattoon won by fall over Murphysboro's Bryce Edwards at 5:45 to win the title, while Dillon Hinton of Vandalia won over Highland's Tyson Rakers 2-1 to take third place and Kobe Cali of Benton defeated EAWR"s Tyler Adams by fall at 1:18 to win the seventh-place match. In the 138-pound class, the championship went to Mason Tieffel of Benton, who won by technical superiority over Owen Miller of Vandalia 25-10 at 5:28, while Mattoon's Ben Capitosti pinned Alton's Chris Jones at 3:31 to win the third-place match.

At 145 pounds, the championship went to Collin Reif of Jacksonville, a 9-3 winner over Aiden Blackburn of Mattoon, while third place went to Murphysboro's Liam Fox, who took a 12-1 win over CM's Mason Walker, Yaveion Freeman of the Redbirds won the fifth place match over Jackson Deutch of Waterloo by fall at 2:00 and Russell Tate of Centralia defeated East St. Louis' Cornell Tell by fall at 3:42 to win the seventh-place bout. CM's Bryce Griffin won the 152-pound championship with a 50-second pin of Bentley Wise of Stanford Olympia, while Antione Phillips of the Redbirds won a 5-2 decision over Noah Misukonis of Bloomington to take third place. At 160 pounds, the title went to Eric McKinney of Vandalia, a 7-1 winner over Maddox Kirts of Bloomington, while third place went to Abram Davidson, who won by injury default over Pierre Walton of the Flyers and Manny Morissette of the Redbirds pinned Sean Bechtold of the Eagles' B team at 2:32 to win the seventh-place match.

Dayton Hoffman of Murphysboro won the 170-pound championship by fall over Ayden Wesley of CM at 1:16, while the Panthers' Connor Chin won the fifth-place match over Keyshawn Harris of Springfield by fall at 3:25 and Logan Nance of Vandalia took the seventh-place match over Wyatt Hall of the CM B team with a pin at 2:57. Abe Wojcikiewicz of the Eagles won the 182-pound title with a pin of Luca Theis of Jacksonville at 17 seconds, while Seth Bowers of Champaign Central pinned Jersey's Kaeden Hutchens at 1:08 to win seventh place. In the 195-pound class, the Eagles' Logan Cooper took a 6-5 win over Wyatt Dothager of Vandalia to win the championship and the Bulldogs' Ashton Zobrist won over Mason Meyer of Jacksonville 10-4 to finish third. In the 220-pound class, the championship went to Leo Meyer of Mattoon, who won over Oliver Cooley of Jacksonville 10-4, while in the third-place bout, the Oilers' Drake Champlin won over Zavier Neal of Champaign Central by technical superiority 18-1 at 3:33. The fifth-place match went to Wyatt Eovaldi of Murphysboro, who pinned James Busch of Jersey at 3:49. while Ethan Greenwald of Highland pinned Kavon Newby of Alton at 2:50 to win the seventh-place match. At the 285-pound division, Busch won the title by fall over Stephen Carr of Bloomington at 25 seconds, while Mekhi McDowell of East Side pinned Alton's Jaxon Sheets at 4:14 to win the fifth place match and the Eagles' Jake Herrin won a 1-0 decision over J.D. Sullivan of Mattoon to win the seventh-place match.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

