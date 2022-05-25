BETHALTO - Cassie Reed, a 2018 graduate of Civic Memorial High School, is heading to the National Championship in Salem, Virginia to play in the college softball Division III World Series.

Cassie was selected first-team all-conference with a .363 batting average, 33 hits, and 28 RBIs.

Cassie attended Millikin University where she graduated in 5.22 with a BSN degree.

Only eight teams remain in the DIII softball championship and the Millikin Big Blue is one of them.

Millikin’s first game of their next best of three series is on May 26th at 4 p.m. against No. 2 seeded Salisbury.

Millikin defeated Wartburg two games to none by scores of 9-5 and 10-6 to move on to the National Championship.

More scheduling and brackets can be found here.