BETHALTO - Civic Memorial's girls volleyball team walked away with a third-place finish in the Montgomery County Invite over the weekend and then topped rival Roxana 12-25, 25-16, 25-16 at home Monday night, Sept. 15, 2025.

Addison Jeffery and Abby Brueckner both earned All-Tournament Team honors at the Montgomery County Invite on Saturday.

The Eagles are coached by Kristie Ochs.

Civic Memorial returns to action at Waterloo on Sept. 18, 2025. Triad comes to CM on Sept. 23, 2025, for a key matchup.

CM is 8-2-2 overall on the season.

These are the recent statistics for the Eagles:

CM beats Highland 25-15, 16-25, 25-21

Aces - Thomas 4, Jeffery A 2, Ogden 2, Olmsted 2, Monroe 1, Kamp 1

Kills- Jeffery A 9, Ogden 5, Monroe 5, Hunt 4, Moellering 2, Brueckner 2, Wright 1, Frankford 1

Assists - Brueckner 20, Paslay 4, Moellering 1

Digs - Monroe 5, Brueckner 5, Thomas 5, Olmsted 3, Ogden 2, Jeffey A 2, Hunt 1, Kamp 1

Blocks - Hunt 3, Brueckner 2, Wright 1, Jeffery A 1

Monday, 9/15

CM beats Roxana 12-25, 25-16, 25-16

Aces - Ogden 1

Kills - Jeffery A 10, Ogden 9, Moellering 4Frankford 3, Monroe 1, Hunt J 1, Brueckner 1

Assists - Brueckner 16, Paslay 9, Kamp 1

Digs - Kamp 10, Monroe 9, Thomas 5, Paslay 4, Ogden 4, Jeffey A 3, Olmsted 3

Blocks - Jeffery A 5, Wright 2, Brueckner 1, Moellering 1, Ogden 1, Hunt 1

9/13 Montgomery County Invitational -- Eagles take 3rd place

All Tournament Team -- Addison Jeffery & Abby Brueckner

Nokomis beats CM 23-25, 21-25

Aces - Ogden 1, Monroe 1, Jeffery 1

Kills - Jeffery A 4, Ogden 3, Moellering 1, Hunt J 3, Monroe 4, Hartsock 2, Brueckner 3, Paslay 1, Frankford 3

Assists - Paslay 4, Brueckner 7, Ogden 1, Monroe 1

Digs - Olmsted 2, Jeffery A 3, Ogden 10, Paslay 1, Hartsock 4, Jeffery A 3, Hunt J 2, Brueckner 2, Thomas 5, Frankford 2

Blocks - Jeffery A 3, Hunt J 3, Ogden 1, Brueckner 1, Moellering 2

CM beats Lincolnwood 25-10, 25-16

Aces - Jeffery 1

Kills - Ogden 4, Jeffrey A 5, Frankford 1, Monroe 1, Hunt 5, Paslay 1, Hartsock 1

Assists - Paslay 3, Brueckner 7, Olmsted 1, Frankford 1, Hartsock 1

Digs - Monroe 1, Jeffery A 3, Paslay 4, Olmsted 2, Kamp 7, Thomas 4, Paslay 1, Hunt 1

Blocks - Hunt 4, Jeffery A 2

Pool Play at Montgomery County Invitational

CM beats North Mac 25-13, 24-26, 15-7

Aces - Olmsted 3, Ogden 2, Paslay 1, Hartsock 1, Monroe 1

Kills - Jeffery A 11, Ogden 4, Moellering 6, Hunt J 3, Monroe 6, Hartsock 2, Brueckner 2, Paslay 1

Assists - Paslay 6, Brueckner 14, Ogden 2, Olmsted 1

Digs - Olmsted 14, Jeffery A 13, Monroe 8, Ogden 10, Paslay 2, Hartsock 4, Moellering 2, Jeffery A 3, Hunt J 2, Brueckner 2

Blocks - Jeffery A 2, Hunt J 2, Frankford 1, Ogden 1, Brueckner 1, Moellering 1

CM beats Mt. Olive 25-10, 25-16

Aces - Jeffery 5, Ogden 3, Monroe 3, Olmsted 1,

Kills - Ogden 10, Moellering 2, Jeffrey A 8, Frankford 4, Monroe 2

Assists - Paslay 4, Brueckner 10, Olmsted 1

Digs - Monroe 11, Ogden 7, Jeffery A 7, Paslay 4, Olmsted 5, Kamp 7, Frankford 3, Brueckner 2, Paslay 2

Blocks - Jeffery A 1, Frankford 1, Brueckner 1

CM beats Hillsboro 18-25, 25-22,15-6

Aces - Ogden 1, Jeffery 4, Monroe 2, Olmsted 1,

Kills - Moellering 6, Jeffery A 5, Hunt J 5, Monroe 5, Ogden 3, Frankford 2

Assists - Paslay 8, Brueckner 10, Olmsted 1, Frankford 1

Digs - Frankford 6, Monroe 4, Ogden 5, Paslay 4, Moellering 2, Jeffery A 4, Kamp 3, Olmsted 1, Hartsock 1

Blocks - Jeffery A 2, Frankford 2

