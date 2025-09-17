Civic Memorial Girls Volleyball Clinches Third at Montgomery County Invite, Then Tops Roxana, Highland
Eagles secured third place in a competitive Montgomery County Invite, showcasing strong performances from standout players Addison Jeffery and Abby Brueckner.
BETHALTO - Civic Memorial's girls volleyball team walked away with a third-place finish in the Montgomery County Invite over the weekend and then topped rival Roxana 12-25, 25-16, 25-16 at home Monday night, Sept. 15, 2025.
Addison Jeffery and Abby Brueckner both earned All-Tournament Team honors at the Montgomery County Invite on Saturday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Eagles are coached by Kristie Ochs.
Civic Memorial returns to action at Waterloo on Sept. 18, 2025. Triad comes to CM on Sept. 23, 2025, for a key matchup.
CM is 8-2-2 overall on the season.
These are the recent statistics for the Eagles:
CM beats Highland 25-15, 16-25, 25-21
Aces - Thomas 4, Jeffery A 2, Ogden 2, Olmsted 2, Monroe 1, Kamp 1
Kills- Jeffery A 9, Ogden 5, Monroe 5, Hunt 4, Moellering 2, Brueckner 2, Wright 1, Frankford 1
Assists - Brueckner 20, Paslay 4, Moellering 1
Digs - Monroe 5, Brueckner 5, Thomas 5, Olmsted 3, Ogden 2, Jeffey A 2, Hunt 1, Kamp 1
Blocks - Hunt 3, Brueckner 2, Wright 1, Jeffery A 1
Monday, 9/15
CM beats Roxana 12-25, 25-16, 25-16
Aces - Ogden 1
Kills - Jeffery A 10, Ogden 9, Moellering 4Frankford 3, Monroe 1, Hunt J 1, Brueckner 1
Assists - Brueckner 16, Paslay 9, Kamp 1
Digs - Kamp 10, Monroe 9, Thomas 5, Paslay 4, Ogden 4, Jeffey A 3, Olmsted 3
Blocks - Jeffery A 5, Wright 2, Brueckner 1, Moellering 1, Ogden 1, Hunt 1
9/13 Montgomery County Invitational -- Eagles take 3rd place
All Tournament Team -- Addison Jeffery & Abby Brueckner
Nokomis beats CM 23-25, 21-25
Aces - Ogden 1, Monroe 1, Jeffery 1
Kills - Jeffery A 4, Ogden 3, Moellering 1, Hunt J 3, Monroe 4, Hartsock 2, Brueckner 3, Paslay 1, Frankford 3
Assists - Paslay 4, Brueckner 7, Ogden 1, Monroe 1
Digs - Olmsted 2, Jeffery A 3, Ogden 10, Paslay 1, Hartsock 4, Jeffery A 3, Hunt J 2, Brueckner 2, Thomas 5, Frankford 2
Blocks - Jeffery A 3, Hunt J 3, Ogden 1, Brueckner 1, Moellering 2
CM beats Lincolnwood 25-10, 25-16
Aces - Jeffery 1
Kills - Ogden 4, Jeffrey A 5, Frankford 1, Monroe 1, Hunt 5, Paslay 1, Hartsock 1
Assists - Paslay 3, Brueckner 7, Olmsted 1, Frankford 1, Hartsock 1
Digs - Monroe 1, Jeffery A 3, Paslay 4, Olmsted 2, Kamp 7, Thomas 4, Paslay 1, Hunt 1
Blocks - Hunt 4, Jeffery A 2
Pool Play at Montgomery County Invitational
CM beats North Mac 25-13, 24-26, 15-7
Aces - Olmsted 3, Ogden 2, Paslay 1, Hartsock 1, Monroe 1
Kills - Jeffery A 11, Ogden 4, Moellering 6, Hunt J 3, Monroe 6, Hartsock 2, Brueckner 2, Paslay 1
Assists - Paslay 6, Brueckner 14, Ogden 2, Olmsted 1
Digs - Olmsted 14, Jeffery A 13, Monroe 8, Ogden 10, Paslay 2, Hartsock 4, Moellering 2, Jeffery A 3, Hunt J 2, Brueckner 2
Blocks - Jeffery A 2, Hunt J 2, Frankford 1, Ogden 1, Brueckner 1, Moellering 1
CM beats Mt. Olive 25-10, 25-16
Aces - Jeffery 5, Ogden 3, Monroe 3, Olmsted 1,
Kills - Ogden 10, Moellering 2, Jeffrey A 8, Frankford 4, Monroe 2
Assists - Paslay 4, Brueckner 10, Olmsted 1
Digs - Monroe 11, Ogden 7, Jeffery A 7, Paslay 4, Olmsted 5, Kamp 7, Frankford 3, Brueckner 2, Paslay 2
Blocks - Jeffery A 1, Frankford 1, Brueckner 1
CM beats Hillsboro 18-25, 25-22,15-6
Aces - Ogden 1, Jeffery 4, Monroe 2, Olmsted 1,
Kills - Moellering 6, Jeffery A 5, Hunt J 5, Monroe 5, Ogden 3, Frankford 2
Assists - Paslay 8, Brueckner 10, Olmsted 1, Frankford 1
Digs - Frankford 6, Monroe 4, Ogden 5, Paslay 4, Moellering 2, Jeffery A 4, Kamp 3, Olmsted 1, Hartsock 1
Blocks - Jeffery A 2, Frankford 2
More like this: