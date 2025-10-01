BETHALTO — Civic Memorial High School will host a Pink Out Night at Hauser Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, to support Nicole Parris, a local teacher and football mom currently battling breast cancer. The event aims to raise awareness and funds to assist Parris with medical expenses while honoring all those affected by the disease.

Nicole Parris, a special education teacher in the Collinsville School District, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She has undergone a double mastectomy and multiple emergency surgeries due to complications. Facing significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges, Parris has received an outpouring of support from the community.

The initiative began when three Civic Memorial junior football moms — Stacie Raines, Selina Brawner, and Desiree Potter — mobilized to aid Parris. Potter started collecting donations from the football community, while Raines and Brawner organized the Pink Out Night and an apparel fundraiser. To date, the community has purchased 250 shirts and donated an additional $350, with total proceeds still being calculated.

“Nicole has always been a source of strength for those around her. Now, it’s our turn to be her strength,” said Raines, a friend and organizer of the event.

Funds raised will be directed toward Parris’s treatments, medications, transportation, and other essential expenses related to her recovery. The event also serves as a symbol of solidarity from the Bethalto and Civic Memorial communities.

In addition to her current health battle, Parris was recognized in September 2025 as the Kahok Educator of the Month at Collinsville High School. The award, sponsored by Benjamin F. Edwards financial advisor Jason Rehg, honors her leadership and dedication to the Life Skills program.

Principal Bobby Wright praised Parris for her professionalism, mentorship of new teachers, and commitment to her students’ academic and emotional growth.

Civic Memorial High School encourages community members to attend the Pink Out Night and the Civic Memorial home football game against Highland and show their support on Friday evening.

