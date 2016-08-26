BETHALTO – In the first home match, the Civic Memorial High School girls’ volleyball team had to work out some of the jitters that come with the start of a new season in their battle against East Alton-Wood River High School.

Though this was not the girls’ inaugural match of the season (the Eagles played and won two matches in the Roxana Lady Shells Volleyball Tournament on Monday), it was clear that they were a bit nervous to perform at home for the first time. In the same tournament, the Oilers fell to Gillespie and Jersey.

Luckily for the Eagles, they ultimately stood strong and defeated the Oilers School in two sets (25-21, 25-12).

“We had the Roxana tournament, but being home for your first game, there’s always that little bit of nerves that can hinder your play and performance sometimes,” CM head coach Amanda Biggs said. “The whole focus has been what is our commitment level to each other and what is our commitment level to this team. You can see those really stepping up and leading and expecting that commitment from each other.”

Even though the Oilers took the loss, there wasn’t a lack of effort on their side of the net. Junior Courtney Bazzel stood strong in her positions, even after she was taken out of the game after a nasty hit to her face. Once the pain had subsided, Bazzel made her way back out onto the court to finish out the set with her teammates.

Junior Becca Nottke was not afraid to get a little acrobatic to set up the ball for her teammates. Hopping into the air, twisting and turning to make her sets, there was not a lack of energy each time she went out on the court.

On Saturday, both teams will return to Roxana High School to finish out the tournament.

