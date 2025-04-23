BETHALTO - Civic Memorial secured a 2-1 walk-off victory over Jersey Varsity Panthers in a tightly contested baseball game on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The game, held at Bethalto Sports Complex, was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the tenth inning when Brayden Prott singled, driving in the winning run for Civic Memorial.

Both teams showcased strong pitching performances throughout the game. Civic Memorial’s pitchers recorded 15 strikeouts, while Jersey Panthers tallied 10 strikeouts.

Civic Memorial took the lead first in the third inning after Luke Clouser drew a walk, which brought in a run. Jersey Panthers responded in the top of the fourth inning when Jace Marshall singled down the right field line, tying the game at one.

Jersey Panthers’ pitching staff featured Jude Jones, who started the game and pitched four innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out five and issuing seven walks. Gage Carey relieved Jones and pitched five and two-thirds innings, giving up three hits and one run, striking out five and walking two.

Civic Memorial’s Chase Butler started and pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and one unearned run, striking out 11 and walking one.

At the plate, Marshall led the Jersey Panthers with a 2-for-4 performance and one run batted in. Defensively, Jersey Panthers committed no errors, with Isaac Hackethal handling the most chances in the field at 13.

For Civic Memorial, Dane Godar, Clouser, Tyler Mills, and Prott each recorded one hit.

Clouser and Prott each drove in a run, while Jacob Flowers drew two walks. Civic Memorial as a team displayed patience at the plate, drawing nine walks and turning one double play during the game.

