Geoff Withers blanked the Bulldogs on Monday.BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial Eagles baseball team blanked the Waterloo Bulldogs 2-0 in their Monday afternoon Mississippi Valley Conference match up.

Waterloo's record is extended to 17-6 for the season and is currently split in wins and losses in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Civic Memorial, with their season record of 17-6, is 6-2 in the MVC

CM's Jaxsen HelmkaBrandon Hampton scored one of CM's two runs on Monday.mp (1-3), Spencer Powell (1-2) and Cory Price (1-3) each had one hit while Brandon Hampton and Trenton Smith brought in the Eagles' two runs for the day.

Earning the win was Geoff Withers, who pitched the entire game. Withers only allowed three hits and two walks. He struck out seven batters.

Waterloo's Ben Maurer produced two of the team's hits for the day in three at-bats. Lucas Goodsell landed one hit as well.

Erik Kaiser took the loss for Waterloo on the mound, walking four runners, striking out nine and allowing two runs in five innings of play. Dylan Siebenberger pitched one inning and allowed one one and one hit. He walked one batter.

