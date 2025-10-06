EFFINGHAM - Civic Memorial High School’s marching band earned top honors at the Effingham Marching Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, taking home Best Percussion and Best Color Guard awards in Class 4A.

The Marching Eagles competed in Effingham, showcasing their skills in front of judges and a large audience of spectators.

The accolades recognize the band’s strong performance and the dedication of both students and directors.

“We are so proud of our students and directors for their hard work, dedication, and passion,” the Bethalto School District 8 said in a statement. “Way to represent Eagle Nation with excellence.”

The awards highlight the band’s continued commitment to musical and visual excellence in competitive marching events.

